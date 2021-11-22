Trying to explain his disaster in Afghanistan, President Biden claimed that he inherited an agreement made with the Taliban by former President Trump. Not true; our obligation in that agreement was contingent on conditions that were never met and was thus void. Biden's State Department claimed they had planned for every contingency. What kind of planning expertise would it have taken to evacuate American civilians first and our military forces last?
One thing that President Biden did inherit from Trump was a secure southern border with Mexico, which he quickly turned into another disaster.
Another thing that President Biden inherited from Trump was a nation that was self-sufficient in energy, something else that he quickly squandered. The price of gasoline has risen sharply and is increasing the cost of transporting products to our stores and raising the prices we have to pay.
When President Biden took office, we had low inflation, which is rapidly increasing. Massive deficit spending by Congress will further increase it. Inflation will devastate the value of the retirement savings of our senior citizens.
President Biden inherited a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus that had been developed in only nine months with Trump's "Operation Warp Speed." The pharmaceutical industry had predicted that it might take three to five years.
Federal and California regulations prevent our port workers and truckers from reacting to the increased demands of our supply chain. Dock workers continue to work only four days a week, and California limits the number of trucks hauling goods in the state while hundreds of ships wait to be unloaded.
It should be very clear by now that our nation will be much worse off with the Democratic Party in control. I hope American voters will change that in the coming elections.
H. Herren Floyd
Piney Flats