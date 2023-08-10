letterlogo

American foreign policy and NATO's tolerance of Russian aggression has been a disaster.

NATO was organized to protect democratic European nations against a Russian invasion, but neither NATO nor the United States under President Obama came to Ukraine's defense when Russia invaded eastern Ukraine and Crimea in 2014. Last year President Biden assured Putin that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine would not face any American or NATO armed forces. Putin may have considered that an invitation to invade.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you