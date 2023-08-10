American foreign policy and NATO's tolerance of Russian aggression has been a disaster.
NATO was organized to protect democratic European nations against a Russian invasion, but neither NATO nor the United States under President Obama came to Ukraine's defense when Russia invaded eastern Ukraine and Crimea in 2014. Last year President Biden assured Putin that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine would not face any American or NATO armed forces. Putin may have considered that an invitation to invade.
Ukraine's armed forces have had to defend themselves alone and have had some surprising success with a severely limited supply of weapons from the U.S. and a number of European nations. President Biden has held up delivery of badly needed fighter aircraft, heavy tanks and long-range missiles for over a year. That has given the invading Russian army plenty of time to install defense fortifications and lay thousands of land mines that will inflict heavy casualties on Ukrainian soldiers trying to advance and reclaim their land.
How can the Ukrainian armed forces be expected to drive out the Russians without air superiority, plenty of heavy tanks, and long-range missiles to destroy enemy ammunition depots, bridges and supply lines?
Time is on Russia's side. Russia can eventually build up her industry to manufacture more weapons and ammunition, and she can conscript and train millions of more soldiers. She may begin to receive more weapons and ammunition from Iran and North Korea and maybe even from China.
Meanwhile many Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are being killed, and her cities are being completely destroyed, but the residents of Moscow are safe from any attack. What kind of a war is this?