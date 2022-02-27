I write to comment on the "In Our View" editorial in the Times News of Feb. 22. The editorial, titled “KATS service continues to improve,” lauds the Kingsport Area Transit Service for its growth over the past 27 years.
The number of routes and facilities (and presumably buses and vans) has increased, with the completion three years ago of a new operations center costing $5.5 million and a planned $6 million bus garage. Kingsport will then have “a top-notch public transportation system in place with all the bells, whistles and horns.”
What the editorial does not tell us (except that “demand continued to grow”) is how many people utilize the service. When the success of any publicly funded entity or service is described by citing how much money it spends, it begs the question of what utility is provided to the public. Some annual ridership numbers would have provided further evidence that KATS is indeed a “valuable asset to Kingsport.”
Hal Yungmeyer
Kingsport