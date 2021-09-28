With proven effective free vaccines at hand, currently states with the worst COVID numbers are controlled by Republican supermajorities and governors. The pandemic shouldn’t be a political issue, but the numbers are there to be seen. And some of us do seem more likely than others to try whistling past this thing, just hoping it goes away. Or, perversely, will hurt the opposition.
On July 17, Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty and Rep. Diana Harshbarger posted email newsletters about their latest constituent service and political positioning. No mention that on July 14 Tennessee reached No. 1 in the U.S. for the most COVID infections by population, with rising death rates, and with East Tennessee performing worst. No mention of visits to struggling hospitals, nor a single word of support for stressed medical teams. Only detached reference to best practices by Harshbarger and Blackburn through bottom-of-page links to official COVID help sites.
Our state representatives also seem to prefer distance over leadership, appearing only when reporters flush them out. Like Jon Lundberg’s recent awkward display on the 6 o’clock news where he shrugged and said, sure, of course people should get vaccinated but you can’t make people use common sense. That, ironically, from a marketing specialist whose profession relies entirely on the conviction that behavior can be influenced. The reporter was probably right in expressing doubt that help will be coming from Nashville.
Every state legislator receives a $1,000 monthly stipend for very vague “office” expenses for work in district. No accountability attached. Also generous “per diem” extras. What if, say, East Tennessee’s contingent took CDC advice and reached out to trusted local ministers, medical professionals, coaches, business leaders, etc., pooled their stipends, and put together a vaccine education program? I, for one, would call that engaged and timely “work in district.”
Jennie Young
Elizabethton