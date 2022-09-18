letterlogo

What the heck has happened to Lynn Garden? I have been meaning to write this letter for quite awhile but was inspired to get off the dime by a recent letter from a gentleman who lives in Church Hill.

He was questioning an earlier article about so many people wanting to move to Kingsport — in particular, whether they had done any research before deciding to do that. He referenced dreading the drive through Lynn Garden. I can understand his perspective.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video