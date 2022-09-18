What the heck has happened to Lynn Garden? I have been meaning to write this letter for quite awhile but was inspired to get off the dime by a recent letter from a gentleman who lives in Church Hill.
He was questioning an earlier article about so many people wanting to move to Kingsport — in particular, whether they had done any research before deciding to do that. He referenced dreading the drive through Lynn Garden. I can understand his perspective.
I was born and raised in Lynn Garden, along with most of my 11 brothers and sisters. We went to Lynn Garden Elementary School and Lynn View High School. Some of my family still lives in the area.
In those “good ole days” there was a bank, a post office, a couple of small grocery stores, a hardware store, a bakery, the Lynn Garden Restaurant, and, of course, Pal’s.
Of all of those, Pal’s is the only survivor. I always go there when I’m in town for my peanut butter milkshake. The last time I was in there, the guy next to me in line had a gun on his hip. At Pal’s? Has it gotten that bad?
I don’t know when Lynn Garden was annexed by Kingsport, but I wonder how long it’s been since anyone in the city government has bothered to visit there. It is a sad ghost of its past self.
Most of the buildings on Lynn Garden Drive are vacant and look to be abandoned. If you venture off Lynn Garden Drive to the side streets, it’s obvious at least some of the problem is slum landlords. It would help a lot if abandoned buildings could be repurposed or torn down if they’re not worth fixing.
I will always love the area, and I love coming to visit my family. I just hate to see it slip through the cracks while the rest of Kingsport grows and makes progress.