It has been a difficult time for women who thought we were citizens of the United States, free to make our own decisions about what is best for our lives. The activist justices that conservatives so love to hate (until they decide in their favor) have stripped a constitutional right away from more than half of the population.
Justice Alito's bizarre rationale that "the Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision" is absurd. Of course it isn't mentioned because women had no rights in the 18th century!
I understand the pro-life, Republican Party is jubilant about this decision, and rightly so since they have devoted the last 40 years to achieving this outcome.
So, what exactly does it mean to be "pro-life"? It means that you will mandate young girls and women carry a pregnancy to term, consequences be damned; however, the government is too intrusive when it mandates you wear a mask or get vaccinated to prevent the spread of a deadly virus because it's "my body, my choice."
Pro-life means that gun owners should have the right to carry their guns in public, either openly or concealed, and that 18-year-olds have the right to purchase military assault weapons to slaughter elementary children.
If you honestly believe that all these babies are going to be born and magically adopted or cared for (remember — you are also against social safety nets and allowing gay couples to adopt), then you are living in another world. According to the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis Report, as of 2020 there are 117,000 children waiting to be adopted.
The good news about this decision is that you have enraged and galvanized the majority of people in this country. We will vote in November, and your attempt to control the majority population will be over!
Liz Dotson
Jonesborough