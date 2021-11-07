For those who demonize socialism, the question is, are you willing to give up the following: Social Security checks, Social Security Disability checks, Medicare, Medicaid, public schools, roads, bridges, police departments, prisons, parks, etc.
These are all community-owned and -funded assets that belong to the people. Should we sell these assets to hedge funds or investment bankers? Surely not!
Capitalism works well for many applications, as do some social programs. This should not be a binary choice. Adopt the best practices of both, and we can all be secure and prosper together.
Making this into an ideology war benefits no one. This is just common sense.
Thom Bishop
Kingsport