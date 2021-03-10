I keep reading how commissioners, supervisors, etc. are very concerned about the safety of students, staff and faculty of the new school set to open without sufficient road construction. No one seems to be considering the surrounding community of what was a fairly quiet area.
What happens to all of this traffic once it leaves the widened Lynn Road and flows onto the other narrow winding roads, i.e. Shipley Ferry Road, Catawba Lane, Hill Road, etc. These roads are dangerous enough now. I see “near misses” every day on my corner! Now we are going to compound the roads with buses, young drivers, parents in a rush, etc.
What about the safety of us trying to get to/from our homes? Looks like the cart has been put before the horse.
Debra Brown
Blountville