I’ve been pretty upset this week about the loss of more children (and adults) in a mass shooting and our state’s flagrantly political and wildly inappropriate response, but was pushed over the edge by a recent letter to the editor suggesting that the writer’s rights are somehow infringed upon by social equity initiatives, the existence of transgender children, the need for more fuel-efficient vehicles, and the increasingly urgent (even desperate) pleas by most of our country’s citizens for gun safety.

The thing is, citizens can protect themselves with a legally acquired shotgun and have been able to since this country was founded. And I, too, have some rights — the right to leave my child at a school that’s not guarded like a prison without fearing for their safety; the right to go to a grocery store, attend church or enjoy a concert/parade/etc. with my politically and ideologically diverse fellow citizens without being shot; the right to care for my body and well-being, as well as those of my family members, without government interference or public comment.

