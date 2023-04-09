I’ve been pretty upset this week about the loss of more children (and adults) in a mass shooting and our state’s flagrantly political and wildly inappropriate response, but was pushed over the edge by a recent letter to the editor suggesting that the writer’s rights are somehow infringed upon by social equity initiatives, the existence of transgender children, the need for more fuel-efficient vehicles, and the increasingly urgent (even desperate) pleas by most of our country’s citizens for gun safety.
The thing is, citizens can protect themselves with a legally acquired shotgun and have been able to since this country was founded. And I, too, have some rights — the right to leave my child at a school that’s not guarded like a prison without fearing for their safety; the right to go to a grocery store, attend church or enjoy a concert/parade/etc. with my politically and ideologically diverse fellow citizens without being shot; the right to care for my body and well-being, as well as those of my family members, without government interference or public comment.
I wonder if the writer actually knows any transgender children or has responsibility for their care. If not, then I would submit their lives are none of his business.
And I’d thank our state leadership to re-think their values and their legislative priorities. Red flag laws could have prevented the Nashville shooting, but instead we get permit-less carry for 18-year-olds.
I can guarantee that given the choice of our children’s exposure to a person (of any gender) dressed like Dolly Parton or a person (of any gender) with an AR-15 assault rifle, most Tennesseans would take the fashion over the weapon.