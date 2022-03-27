In much of recent memory, the narrative surrounding the city of Kingsport has been a negative one. We’ve all heard the familiar gripes.
“Our best days are behind us.”
“We’re turning into a ghost town.”
“Johnson City has more restaurants than us.”
“Even Bristol is more lively than us now.”
“Everything is turning into a car wash.”
Dobyns-Bennett basketball's first championship in 77 years should give the naysayers some pause, however. It should also serve as a reminder of who we are, and give us hope for the future. Many people don't know this, but Kingsport grew at a rate of 15.02% between 2010-2020 — a quicker rate than both Johnson City and Bristol. We're still the Model City, and we’re capable of greatness if we put our minds to it.
Joe Carr
Kingsport