Welcome to Dodge City Kingsport, where you can wear your gun on your hip or you can conceal it in your pocket or your pocketbook.
I like to watch the old "Gunsmoke" series on TV, and if you notice, just about everybody — that is, every man in the town — is wearing a gun, and maybe the women are carrying a weapon in their purse.
According to our governor, that's what we need in our city. As for me, it would make me feel really uneasy if, when me or my wife goes into the grocery store or any other place of business, a lot of the people in there were armed.
According to the article I read in the Times News, the weapon does not have to be concealed. There are some people who get a rush out of trying to be or act macho, and what would make them feel more invincible than wearing a lethal weapon visibly in public?
The city of Kingsport is continually trying to convince people and businesses to come, look, shop, live in our city. But what would they think about our city if everywhere they went — grocery stores, shopping malls, public parks with their children — just about everyone they encountered was wearing a lethal weapon. They would probably think they were in Dodge City, Kansas.
Danny Huff Sr.
Kingsport