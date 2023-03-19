Nazi Germany's armies invaded Ukraine and Russia in World War II. The United States and Britain provided supplies and weapons to Russia to help her defend the nations of the Soviet Union against the invasion. Included in these supplies from the United States were 427,000 2.5-ton trucks, 4,000 armored tanks, 8,000 armored vehicles, 11,000 aircraft, 2,000 locomotives, plus U.S. aviation fuel and over 4 million tons of foodstuffs. Britain sent 3,000 Hawker Hurricane fighter planes and other supplies.
Russian armies have invaded Ukraine, now a free and independent sovereign European nation. NATO was organized to defend European nations from a possible invasion by Russia but will not defend Ukraine because she has not yet been allowed to become a participating member. However, NATO nations are supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend herself against the invasion.
After a year of death and devastation, there have not yet been any tanks or fighter planes provided to Ukraine. At last, there are talks and promises of providing a few dozen planes and tanks. To win a war, those weapons are needed in the hundreds or thousands, not dozens.
I think there should be a worldwide organization similar to NATO to defend all democracies against military aggression by any foreign nation, so that all democracies would immediately respond militarily against the aggressor. It should include all democracies worldwide including the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia including Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Communist China might be powerful enough to invade and conquer nearby Taiwan, but might conclude that it would not be worth the cost.
Dictatorships are and have always been a danger to democracies. If we fail to defend free democratic nations in our time, our descendants may one day know about them only from history books.