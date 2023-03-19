letterlogo

Nazi Germany's armies invaded Ukraine and Russia in World War II. The United States and Britain provided supplies and weapons to Russia to help her defend the nations of the Soviet Union against the invasion. Included in these supplies from the United States were 427,000 2.5-ton trucks, 4,000 armored tanks, 8,000 armored vehicles, 11,000 aircraft, 2,000 locomotives, plus U.S. aviation fuel and over 4 million tons of foodstuffs. Britain sent 3,000 Hawker Hurricane fighter planes and other supplies.

Russian armies have invaded Ukraine, now a free and independent sovereign European nation. NATO was organized to defend European nations from a possible invasion by Russia but will not defend Ukraine because she has not yet been allowed to become a participating member. However, NATO nations are supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend herself against the invasion.

