Should the United States be directly involved in helping Ukraine? During my quiet time this morning, I asked myself that question. During some serious thought, I came up with the following additional related question:
What is my duty as a Christian nation to keep my word to protect Ukraine, as given by the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances signed at the OSCE conference in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 5, 1994? The memorandum included security assurances against threats or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan. As a result of other agreements and the memorandum, between 1993 and 1996, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons.
Proverbs 13:6 says, "Righteousness guards the person of integrity, but wickedness overthrows the sinner."
If Ukraine agreed to give up its nudear weapons in return for protection, then we, as a nation, should abide by our word (integrity) to protect them.
Kenneth F. Lutke
Kingsport