I am a 73-year-old man who would like to live to help raise my 1-year-old granddaughter and my 10-year-old grandson. If COVID claims my wife and me, in order for their mom and dad to continue to work, they would largely be raised by strangers who would never love them as we do.
I don't understand how a large percentage of Americans think these days. We lost 58,000 people in all the years of the Vietnam War, and today we are approaching five times that in COVID deaths in about 10 months. That is close to twice the entire populations of Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City.
And if some enemy of the state hit us with some weapon of mass destruction and killed that many of us then the whole rest of the country would come together to fight that enemy to the death. No one would be saying "Oh I don't believe it's real" or "It didn't really happen."
A relative told me months ago that "It will all be over after the election" and just prior to the election a maskless girl at a grocery store said the same. If they watch the news now at all they know how wrong they were.
Why are so many of us not willing to "operate out of an abundance of caution"? I sincerely hope none of you "naysayers" will see your life end in an ICU ward alone and struggling for your next breath to no avail. But unfortunately it's happening every day.
Dwain Reed
Gate City, Virginia