Circumstances surrounding the firing of Sullivan County teacher Matt Hawn strongly suggest six of the seven members of the Sullivan County School Board wanted to hand the Republican-dominated Tennessee legislature its first trophy, after the passage of Bill #SB0623/HB0580, legislation prompted by the fraudulently concocted critical race theory hysteria.
As it should, the firing attracted national attention, denounced as harbinger for things to come for teachers who engage important controversial subjects. We can hope this doesn’t come to be remembered as another mark on Tennessee like the Scopes trial.
I commend the district for offering a high school Contemporary Issues class. With no established curriculum, such a class is fraught with risk for the teacher. It takes a special courage, creativity, and dedication to accept the challenge, which Mr. Hawn carried out with distinction and relevance for 10 successful years. We should hope for equal courage, grace and honesty from the administration and board, not a cowardly dodging of an opportunity for leadership.
Mr. Hawn is a Blountville native son, whose heart the community should know and understand before accepting this board action. Please read in theatlantic.com an excellent interview with Mr. Hawn by Staff Writer Emma Green. Without a hint of arrogance, he says near the end that his students need a teacher like him. As a retired teacher myself, I agree. He doesn’t impose his own views, but encourages the priceless skills of critical analysis in reading, viewing and thinking.
Jennie Young
Elizabethton