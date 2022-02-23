For some time I've been worried about the homeless situation in Kingsport and other areas. How can we do something to help?
After checking rental property prices, it seems that would be a good place to start. There is nothing available for families who can't pay $700 to $1,200 a month for a rental house or an apartment. The first month's rent and deposit is well over $1,000.
There are lots of new homes being built, but people with a low income can't afford them.
Groceries go up every time you go to the store. Why can't something be done?
It's no wonder there are so many homeless people living in their cars, etc. We need more low-income housing instead of expensive housing.
Ethel Busick
Kingsport