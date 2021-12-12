We need a little Christmas! The ETSU choral groups, orchestra and percussion ensemble delivered more than that in their annual Holiday Choral Concert. The performance brought tears of joy as I enjoyed every minute of it in the new Martin Center for the Arts.
Thanks to the ETSU Music Department, directors and performers for giving us more than a “little” bit of Christmas! Our region has a gem in this new state-of-the-art center and the gifts of the performers. It is a wonderful life, and it doesn’t get any better than this.
Nick Grabar
Kingsport