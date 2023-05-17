Judicial Watch needs our support with their legal battles to restore the integrity of our elections. It takes only one fraudulent vote to nullify my vote.
There are a number of opportunities for voter fraud that need to be eliminated. The failure of states to keep voter registration rolls updated as required by federal law is a big one. People that have moved to another state can vote twice. People that have died can and do have votes cast by their relatives.
As a result of lawsuits won by Judicial Watch, New York City and North Carolina removed nearly 900,000 ineligible voters from their rolls, and Los Angeles County alone removed 1.2 million. That's over 2 million in one year.
Another big opportunity for voter fraud is not requiring a photo ID to identify the voter. Two-thirds of African American voters, two-thirds of Hispanics, and even two-thirds of Democrats support photo ID. Without it, thousands of illegal aliens might illegally vote, and some do now.
Martin Luther King, Jr. said, "You cannot be part of the mainstream of American life today without a photo ID." It does not discourage minority voters. Minority turnout increased in Alabama, Georgia and Indiana after photo ID was implemented. Why does the Democratic Party oppose it?
Mailing out ballots to voters who don't request them and allowing ballot harvesting by anyone provides opportunities for vote buying and voter fraud. The former mayor of San Luis, Arizona, was convicted of ballot harvesting fraud in the 2022 primary election. It was proved that a campaign consultant of Congressman Mark Harris paid ballot harvesters $125 for every 50 ballots collected and turned over to him to deliver. Many were never delivered.