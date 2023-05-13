Anxiety in teens is one thing we should truly be concerned about. About 31.9% of all teens have some type of anxiety disorder.
According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 1 in 3 of all adolescents ages 13 to 18 will experience an anxiety disorder. These numbers have been rising steadily. Between 2007 and 2012, anxiety disorders in children and teens went up 20%.
Anxiety can lead to serious mental health problems ― depression, substance use and even suicide. It can interfere with the ability to focus and learn, causing school problems that can have lifelong impact. It can also lead to physical problems such as headaches, chronic pain, digestive problems and later heart disease.
The first step to treatment is to talk with a health care provider, such as your child’s primary care provider or a mental health specialist, about getting an evaluation. Some of the signs and symptoms of anxiety or in children could be caused by other conditions, such as trauma. A mental health professional can develop a therapy plan that works best for the child and family.
Behavior therapy includes child therapy, family therapy, or a combination of both. For very young children, involving parents in treatment is key. The school can also be included in the treatment plan. Consultation with a health care provider can help determine if medication should be used.