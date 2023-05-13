letterlogo

Anxiety in teens is one thing we should truly be concerned about. About 31.9% of all teens have some type of anxiety disorder.

According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 1 in 3 of all adolescents ages 13 to 18 will experience an anxiety disorder. These numbers have been rising steadily. Between 2007 and 2012, anxiety disorders in children and teens went up 20%.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you