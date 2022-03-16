A note to those who proclaim, "We have no national interest in Ukraine." Really? Have you checked the gasoline pump price window lately? True Ukraine produced (before their Armageddon) somewhat less that 56,000 barrels per day, 61st in the world rankings. But Russia is third, behind Saudi Arabia and the USA, at 10.5 million barrels per day. We certainly have a "national interest" there.
Nickel supplies have gotten a lot of attention lately, as a key element in the production of the batteries in all your walk-around-connected electronics. And your electric car. Russia is third in world production, and the USA is ninth. Guess who we import from?
Our aircraft industry imports titanium from Russia. At least they did before March 1.
What about wheat? Ukraine and Russia export about 28% of the world's supply. (I don't believe any Ukrainians are actively working the fields or driving truckloads of wheat to ports today.) Egypt relies heavily on Ukraine wheat to feed its poor. If that source goes dry, and their population begins to starve, and others can't make up the difference, might not another radical Muslim group take over Egypt and the Suez Canal, halting shipments unless piratical transit rates are paid?
Let's face it, we import nearly everything. We have "national interests" everywhere.
Furthermore, does anyone think Russia will stop with Ukraine? This smells just like 1939 and 1940: Poland, Czechoslovakia, Denmark and Norway, then on to Western Europe and the Balkan States and Greece.
What next for Russia? Georgia, Moldova, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania? Certainly not in the very near future, but if we think that Russia and China think ahead in mere years, then we are fools. They think in decades.
Somehow we have to find a way to stop this carnage and begin to return the world to some semblance of order. Soon.
Godwin P. Dunn Jr.
Kingsport