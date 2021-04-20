I am for the Second Amendment, that you can own guns. My grandfather, father, brother and brother-in-law have/had a few rifles for hunting. A relative also owns a handgun for protection. So why do ordinary citizens need anything else?
You don't need assault rifles to go hunting. That is way overkill. Assault weapons should not be available to ordinary citizens.
I think you should have a permit to carry to own a gun, and we should have lengthy background checks with a waiting period to actually get that gun with maybe a class or two in how to handle and use the gun.
We have to find a way to stop these senseless killings. Way too many people are dying from guns.
Patricia Shields
Kingsport