COVID-19 — who is right and who is wrong? Some people say that the flu is worse, others say pneumonia, and others may say something else. The truth is all of them are bad and may kill us.
I had a friend that used to say when you are attacked by snakes, cut off the head of the one that is attacking you. Now, that makes sense. If the United States has five major enemies that want to destroy us and only one is attacking us now, which one do we focus on? I think we should focus on the one that is striking at us now.
I believe that we should all put on our armor and let us destroy this enemy — COVID-19. So you may say, "What is our armor'? We all can wear masks, social distance, wash our hands, and keep our hands away from our face. We may not like to wear a mask and do these things, but soldiers do not like to carry weapons, but if they want to win the war they have to have the right ammunition.
Some people will be asymptomatic and not even know they have the virus, but at the same time they are passing it to others that may die. Some say, "Well if you die today you can be in heaven." That is only true if you have given your life to Jesus. What about those that may die and not be saved? How would we feel if our right not to wear a mask causes harm or death to others?
This is not a political disease and does not care what your status is in life. It is our enemy. Let us band together like soldiers and WIN THIS WAR. Blessings!
Joe Herron
Kingsport