It has been clear for some time that the country has been passionately divided about equally, and this presidential election proves it. If the passionate differences of this magnitude continue, our democratic republic is in serous trouble.
The only reasonable solution will be the long and arduous process of getting us whole again. But who will do it? Who will lead it?
Well, this long journey starts one with one small step, and that step must come from me (collectively). First, I must vow to accept the other opinion as legitimate. Second, I must treat that opinion like I treat my own. You do not have to agree — just treat it with respect. Third, I must search for common ground in the differing opinions and use that as a basis for expanding the common ground.
I must do this in such a way as to develop a mutual trust from the other party that I have both of our interests at heart. Only then will we be able to, as Lincoln so eloquently expressed, “bind up the nation's wounds.”
Unfortunately, many of us do not have the skills to reach shared understanding and agreement or to resolve conflicts or to find common ground. These skills need to be taught in all of our schools. These skills are so valuable in the other areas of our lives also.
It's sad that our only skills are to scream at the other person or TV and try to convince him/her that I am right. We can do better. I must do better. Remember, our grandkids are learning what we do, and if that is all they know they will continue to do the same thing.
Bobby M. Phillips
Jonesborough