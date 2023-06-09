A Confederate general was referred to as a traitor on a recent CBS Sunday morning program. I suppose our founding fathers were referred to as traitors by the English in 1776.
General Robert E. Lee chose to be loyal to his home state of Virginia when the federal government decided to use armed force to prevent it and other states from declaring their independence, as England had done nearly a century earlier.
The U.S. Declaration of Independence asserts that people are entitled by nature and God to dissolve the political bonds which have connected them with another, and to assume equal and separate station. The so-called "civil war" was really another war of independence.
Some claim that the war was fought over the issue of state rights and not slavery. That is a moot point, because it was mainly over the right of certain states to continue slavery, an evil that had persisted in spite of the statement in the Declaration of Independence about the self-evident truths that all men are created equal and endowed with certain rights including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
It was one of the many moral dilemmas in life, whether a declaration of independence should be respected as our founders believed it should, or whether the unity of our nation should be preserved and equal rights for all citizens might at last be established.
The war was a high price, but necessary to end slavery. The defeat of the Confederate States preserved our United States and enabled us to make progress toward living up to the ideals of our founders.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 marked further progress. I believe our African American citizens are better off in America than they would be if their ancestors had remained in Africa.