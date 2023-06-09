letterlogo

A Confederate general was referred to as a traitor on a recent CBS Sunday morning program. I suppose our founding fathers were referred to as traitors by the English in 1776.

General Robert E. Lee chose to be loyal to his home state of Virginia when the federal government decided to use armed force to prevent it and other states from declaring their independence, as England had done nearly a century earlier.

