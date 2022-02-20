I had to recheck my newspaper’s date when I saw the article “Things have taken an unexpected turn, so what do we do now, general?” For a minute, I thought we were back in the 1860s, not 2022. The Civil War ended 157 years ago. What on earth are we doing here in Northeast Tennessee, rehashing/refighting it on a regular basis in the local paper? Are we stuck in 1865 here in Kingsport? This is the home of Eastman Chemical and Domtar, two large and forward-thinking employers, as well as multiple colleges and universities within the region. Are we not more evolved than this?
I find it sadly ironic that legislation is being introduced in many states to ban teaching of history that might make White children “uncomfortable,” yet there seems to be no corresponding concern for what may make Black children (or our Black community) not only uncomfortable, but afraid in some cases, in their own communities. The Times News, via the Newspapers in Education program (sponsored by both Eastman and Domtar), places print and/or digital subscriptions in schools for use in classrooms. This begs the question of why this type of content is acceptable for students, but learning about atrocities perpetrated against non-Whites is apparently not.
I’d like to invite others in the community to share their thoughts on this. Is virtual Civil War re-enactment what you want to see in your local newspaper? Surely Mr. Jilton’s research and storytelling gifts can be used to write about something else rather than glorifying the most destructive period in our nation’s history.
Jennifer Clayton
Kingsport