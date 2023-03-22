A couple weeks ago a writer addressed the Tennessee third grade retention law issue by claiming the problem that 50% of our children, when given a standardized English/language arts test, will fail is solely caused by the pandemic and, thusly, is no one’s fault.
This stated anomaly along with the tired, lame excuses of underfunding, supermajority legislature, competition from voucher-based education, etc., are what brings about this situation. Such a statement reminds me of the 1970s comedian Flip Wilson and his catchphrase "the devil made me do it.”
The pandemic causing this status quo is simply not true. This reading/vocabulary/writing failure has been in our school system for years. This current Tennessee retention law was enacted in late 2021, but there was a similar law passed in 2011 but never enforced.
How deep and wide has this been in Kingsport City Schools, and what are the current trends? Who knows? Nothing is investigated or reported. And, most assuredly, the same situation exists with mathematics. It only continues, and no one really acknowledges its importance.
Just trust our school administrators and Board of Education to fix the problem the writer says — not going to happen. The BOE’s direction is only to circumvent this law and exercise its control to maintain this standing of underachievement. And even our recent superintendent-elect states his overriding concern is to protect federal funding and maintain a high letter rating within the state.
Just know this, Kingsport: 250 of our vulnerable children will not be prepared to wholly participate in our community or nation’s democracy. But surely this school year will close, and all our third-graders will eventually move on to fourth grade and beyond. Many, however, into indifference while others being sentenced to poverty and even incarceration.