A couple weeks ago a writer addressed the Tennessee third grade retention law issue by claiming the problem that 50% of our children, when given a standardized English/language arts test, will fail is solely caused by the pandemic and, thusly, is no one’s fault.

This stated anomaly along with the tired, lame excuses of underfunding, supermajority legislature, competition from voucher-based education, etc., are what brings about this situation. Such a statement reminds me of the 1970s comedian Flip Wilson and his catchphrase "the devil made me do it.”

