I know I'm in a minority of white middle class that's not a Trumper. But why do all the Trump followers turn a blind eye to all the lies and non-Christian behavior? Other countries are disgusted with our United States because of Trump's disrespect and lies, and the lack of any normal human emotion. He has, and still is, taking our country backward.
We are a country of one people, Black, White, Brown. But Trump relishes in dividing us, as was done decades ago. Trump would have been better suited to have lived in 1861. Then he could have had his own statue, riding a horse for the Confederates.
Please everyone, this isn't the Republican Party that everyone knew. This is the Trump Party. Our country is not respected by world leaders. We are not looked upon as a world leader any longer.
I know our United States can do better than this. We have to.
Mary Buck
Johnson City