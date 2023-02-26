letterlogo

Re the letter published Feb. 22: “Does Anyone Care?” Tennessee lawmakers have legislated action regarding third grade retentions predicated on a standardized test score without a sensible solution. The cause of this problem was no one’s fault. It is the resultant of a pandemic that uprooted everything in our society causing classroom instruction to be halted for safety concerns. The social stigma of telling children they are failures will follow them through life. Holding back 50% of third-graders will also cause a ripple effect for the next 10 years in a system that is terribly underfunded as it is.

In this letter, the Kingsport City Schools, Sullivan County, administrators and teachers are being disparaged for no fault of their own. The state was premature (knee-jerking) in enacting this law, disregarding the long-term effects it would generate.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you