Re the letter published Feb. 22: “Does Anyone Care?” Tennessee lawmakers have legislated action regarding third grade retentions predicated on a standardized test score without a sensible solution. The cause of this problem was no one’s fault. It is the resultant of a pandemic that uprooted everything in our society causing classroom instruction to be halted for safety concerns. The social stigma of telling children they are failures will follow them through life. Holding back 50% of third-graders will also cause a ripple effect for the next 10 years in a system that is terribly underfunded as it is.
In this letter, the Kingsport City Schools, Sullivan County, administrators and teachers are being disparaged for no fault of their own. The state was premature (knee-jerking) in enacting this law, disregarding the long-term effects it would generate.
Our current school administrators have the wherewithal to make adjustments to correct this anomaly without “burning the house down” and destroying a child’s self-image at this early age.
If the writer has concerns about education, something should be said as to why Tennessee ranks 45th of 50 states in school funding. That equates to $4,000 per child less than the national average.
Now we are in the throes of a supermajority legislature and governor who want to institute a voucher program to fund private schools modeled after the private religious Hillsboro College in Michigan. Hillsboro’s president, with Bill Lee present, disparaged Tennessee teachers as being unqualified, and the bottom of the barrel academics. Wow.
If we want better schools, the state should divvy up the funding needed to support public schools, rather than diverting funding to private schools, which they are promoting.
To report the news factually is what journalism does. Keeping the people informed and reporting without bias is their job. Don’t kill the messenger if you disagree.