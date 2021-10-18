Just finished your editorial on trotline fishing in Tennessee. I have been kayaking the lakes and rivers in this area for 15 years and have several times been hooked by trotlines, and I have cut myself free each time. I didn’t see the sport in this type of fishing.
On one occasion while kayaking with friends we came across a turtle snagged on a trotline. I cut it free. Kayakers tend to paddle close to shore where they are in the most danger from this type of so-called fishing. Trotline fishing in my opinion should be outlawed in Tennessee.
Mike Jaskoski
Kingsport