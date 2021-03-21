The Poor People’s Campaign of East Tennessee invites communities, schools, houses of worship, and campuses to participate in a statewide “Remembrance and Reflection” dedicated to the life and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the evening of Sunday, April 4.
The primary action will be to ring a bell 39 times, in honor of each of the years Dr. King lived, at 7:01 p.m. EST (or 6:01 p.m. CST). By scheduling the event in this way, bells will simultaneously peal across the state of Tennessee at the time of his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis.
Groups that host a bell-tolling event are encouraged to develop their own programming in recognition of Dr. King's leadership and legacy. Leaders at local events might read selected quotations from his speeches, have participants read paragraphs from his "I Have a Dream" speech or quotes from other speeches, sing songs of remembrance, hold candles during a moment of silence, read poetry, or sign a pledge of commitment to justice and equity as the bell tolls.
Please join us at First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton, 119 West F St., at 6:45 p.m. or plan to host your own event in support of our renewed effort toward achieving equity and justice.
Remember to end your event with the Poor People's Campaign call and response: "Forward Together, Not One Step back!"
Carol Landis
Johnson City