It's time to address the problem of parking on East Sevier Avenue. For the past number of years cars have been allowed to park on the street. The yellow line was even moved over to the left so that there would be more room for those needing to park on the street. At that time not all the houses on East Sevier had driveways. However, that is no longer the case. All houses on East Sevier from Wilcox to Eastman Road now have driveways adjacent to the house.
The problem lies with the number of cars that travel East Sevier on a daily basis, not to mention the school bus, garbage trucks, service trucks and even 18-wheelers on occasion. The cars parked in the street are causing a potential hazard and one that could be deadly if a car on the street were hit and ran up into a yard where children were playing. Also they have become a hazard for those backing out of their driveway since it is hard to see around the parked cars.
It is time to take the parking off the street. This could easily be accomplished by the city simply painting the curb yellow on both sides of the street, which would prohibit parking in the street. They might need to put up no parking signs as well.
Donna J. Brummett
Kingsport