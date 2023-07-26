In preparing to teach a course in Germany for Eastman about 30 years ago, I realized we would be examining the life of Viktor Frankl, who was an Austrian psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor. Frankl found meaning in life by forgiving his German captors, who took the lives of his family except for a sibling and inflicted great physical pain upon him during his captivity.
I was uncertain whether I should discuss this with my class of young German professionals. I asked a wise older leader of those employees whether to discuss this horrific part of German history. His response was, “You must teach it. It is a part of our history that we must explore to ensure it never happens again.” He added that this generation is not responsible for the terrible acts of the past, but we must learn from the mistakes of our ancestors.
I thought about the contrast between my German friend and Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and presidential candidate, as I listened to DeSantis defend teaching middle-schoolers in Florida that enslaved African Americans received training as enslaved people that they could use to their benefit when they were freed.
“Some (Black) folks eventually parlayed being a blacksmith into doing things later in life,” DeSantis said.
Approximately 11 generations of enslaved African Americans over a period of 250 years were forced to use their skills for their owners' benefit. Only one generation of enslaved people was given some freedom to use the skills they learned, and even then, Black codes and Jim Crow laws greatly limited their ability to prosper. This is the history we need to teach. Not to make school children feel guilty, but because it is true, and we need to learn from our past sins and mistakes. What Ron DeSantis wants to emphasize deserves maybe one sentence in a truthful book about slavery.
I question whether DeSantis should be a governor or our president.