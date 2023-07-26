letterlogo

In preparing to teach a course in Germany for Eastman about 30 years ago, I realized we would be examining the life of Viktor Frankl, who was an Austrian psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor. Frankl found meaning in life by forgiving his German captors, who took the lives of his family except for a sibling and inflicted great physical pain upon him during his captivity.

I was uncertain whether I should discuss this with my class of young German professionals. I asked a wise older leader of those employees whether to discuss this horrific part of German history. His response was, “You must teach it. It is a part of our history that we must explore to ensure it never happens again.” He added that this generation is not responsible for the terrible acts of the past, but we must learn from the mistakes of our ancestors.

