April is Alcohol Awareness Month and a good opportunity for adults to be thinking about their drinking. Enjoying a beer, glass of wine or cocktail can be part of a balanced lifestyle for most adults, but moderation is essential.

Moderate drinking is defined as consuming up to one standard drink per day for women, and up to two drinks per day for men. A critical piece of information for practicing moderation is knowing what constitutes a standard drink of alcohol. 

