In response to Thom Bishop’s letter to the editor: The East Tennessee paradox is not insane. Mr. Bishop's letter only mentioned dollar values and not the values that matter.
We are free to worship and have plenty of opportunities to do so. This is a God-loving community that is more interested in helping each other than expanding the government. Lessening the dependency on the federal government or any government program allows East Tennesseans to solve East Tennessee problems.
Yes, there is crime and poverty, but there are also many good, caring people that want to and do help each other. If anyone is in need to seek help. But unlike the help of a faceless government, neighborhood help holds people accountable.
When it comes to voting, it is not so much if the candidate is Democrat or Republican but rather if their values match ours. What may seem a paradox to some is a paradise to others. God bless.
Patricia Rowlett
Church Hill