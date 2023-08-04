letterlogo

When our daughter was a preschooler she would come up to me, place her hands over her eyes and say, ‘Look Daddy I am invisible.’ For a child, sometimes the only truth that is important is the truth they perceive in their childish imagination. As our daughter got older she put away childish things as stated by the Apostle Paul in I Corinthians 13:11. 

However, some GOP legislators still believe that putting their hands over their eyes will allow them to become invisible to the truth of slavery. When it comes to the reality of slavery, for them, truth is an option. With hands over their eyes, they are recommending that children be taught that slavery was beneficial to the enslaved. According to them, the enslaved learned skills they could use beyond slavery.

