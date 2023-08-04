When our daughter was a preschooler she would come up to me, place her hands over her eyes and say, ‘Look Daddy I am invisible.’ For a child, sometimes the only truth that is important is the truth they perceive in their childish imagination. As our daughter got older she put away childish things as stated by the Apostle Paul in I Corinthians 13:11.
However, some GOP legislators still believe that putting their hands over their eyes will allow them to become invisible to the truth of slavery. When it comes to the reality of slavery, for them, truth is an option. With hands over their eyes, they are recommending that children be taught that slavery was beneficial to the enslaved. According to them, the enslaved learned skills they could use beyond slavery.
I can only imagine how Sadie converted her cooking skills into Sadie’s Real Southern Food; or how Moses was able to set up a blacksmith shop at the edge of town; or how all of the farmhands established a Free Farmers Co-op. It is amazing how they were able to parlay all those slavery skills into thriving businesses. Master Charlie probably was so proud of what he had done to get them to this position, only in America? I can just see Master Charlie and his brood marching down to Sadie’s after church each Sunday, to promote her business.
GOP legislators are denying the truth of slavery by trying to cover their eyes to its brutality. Promoting such fabricated notions will eventually have them saying, Christ didn’t suffer from the brutality of the crucifixion because he died before his legs would have been broken.
There is no plausible deniability to the brutality of slavery. The GOP needs to grow up, stand up, fess up and face up to the truth, the harsh truth of slavery! GOP, please mature and put away childish things.