Last Thursday I had an appointment with a new doctor. After I was dropped off at 8 Sheridan Square, I could only see two offices — a dental office and dermatology. I went into the dermatology office to ask directions to neurology.

A lady who was waiting for her own appointment offered to help me. We walked to the corner of the building and looked up the long, steep sidewalk. I use a walker and could not do that. She offered to drive me in her vehicle, but I could not climb onto the running board and into her vehicle.

