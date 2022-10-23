Last Thursday I had an appointment with a new doctor. After I was dropped off at 8 Sheridan Square, I could only see two offices — a dental office and dermatology. I went into the dermatology office to ask directions to neurology.
A lady who was waiting for her own appointment offered to help me. We walked to the corner of the building and looked up the long, steep sidewalk. I use a walker and could not do that. She offered to drive me in her vehicle, but I could not climb onto the running board and into her vehicle.
She returned to the dermatology office and soon came back with two other ladies and a wheelchair. The first lady returned to the dermatology office for her appointment, and the second lady rolled me in the wheelchair up the steep sidewalk by running. She told me later that she'd had her workout for the day!
The third lady followed us up the sidewalk with my walker. They took me all the way into the doctor's office.
I want to thank these three special ladies who came to my rescue. Thank you!
I feel blessed to be a native of Upper East Tennessee who has worked and lived in Kingsport and Sullivan County for many years.
The Tennessee Volunteer spirit is still alive today here in Kingsport, as shown by you wonderful ladies. Thank you for all your help!