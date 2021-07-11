I really appreciated John Stossel’s column. I was raised by Democrats who fought for and loved our Constitution. The Bill of Rights means exactly what it says. Individual rights. Up to and including the right to keep and bear arms by the private citizen.
Those Americans on the left have forgotten (and our so-called public schools won’t teach) Adolf Hitler implemented gun control measures that disarmed the German populace. After this move, he had all religion removed from schools, all speech was monitored and recorded, and he jailed all who opposed him. Sound familiar?
I don’t think I’m ready to surrender my firearms.
Trevor K. Morelock
Rogersville