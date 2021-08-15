I read with interest the letter to the editor of Wayne M. Smith in last Sunday's Times News. It was well-written, wherein he explained the vaccine hesitancy of his friend.
It seems to me that his friend might be one of those people who when asked what time it is he will tell you how to build a clock. It's apparently not enough for him that the technology used to produce the COVID vaccine has been in use for more than 10 years, and that it was produced by Operation Warp Speed that is akin to the great technology programs in history such as the Manhattan Project and the polio vaccine. And it's apparently not enough that hundreds of millions of vaccine doses have been administered with an extremely low incidence of significant side effects. And his question about a sinister design conspiracy like the "Margaret Sanger effect or Tuskegee effect" is paranoia.
It is quite appropriate to consider his diabetes, however all medical organizations recommend that diabetics should be vaccinated as diabetics are at risk to have more severe illness if they contract the COVID virus. This person should consult with his own physician to make his choice. I bet his doctor would tell him to get vaccinated.
The only way we defeat this COVID virus once and for all is for most of us to be vaccinated. One gets vaccinated not only to protect themselves, but more importantly to contribute to the defeat of the virus by getting nearly everyone vaccinated. To choose not to be vaccinated is selfish on the part of these vaccine resisters.
Doug Alley
Kingsport