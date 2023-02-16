I would like to respond and add to Ms. Kobak’s Times News letter concerning Lee County and private landfills.
I was a close observer of the private landfill proposal of 30 or so years ago she mentions. The owner/operator was to be a reputable corporation who was a well-established landowner in Lee and Wise counties. They had proposed a completely isolated landfill site of several hundred acres only visible by air, away from residents, and environmentally compliant. They offered Lee County $1 million per year through the life of the project plus would accept the county’s waste at no cost. Another estimated $1 million annual savings. This bountiful windfall surely could have replaced aging school structures so desperately needed countywide for so long. This is still mentioned as Lee County’s “big mistake of the century.”
Since she alluded to Bristol, Virginia’s current landfill problem I need to add as a city resident this can be directly traced to years of cost-cutting management errors by the public owner/operator, the city. Now, both Bristol and Lee County are using a private landfill in Tennessee.
One would assume if we lived in a perfect society there would be no waste. This not being the case is why nationally public landfills are closing in great numbers in favor of private operators. The public sector must answer to too many “political voices” making efficient long-term management cumbersome at best.
Pogo from the comic script stated it best, “We have met the enemy and it is us.”