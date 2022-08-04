Do you know what happens when rent goes up over $200 like mine just did? People who were born and raised here have to move. The service workers and those of us like me who are on fixed incomes such as Social Security or disability do not have the money to afford this much increase. Even the police and teachers cannot afford to live here. The rent also goes up on commercial businesses, so small businesses close. They are already having issues finding workers because they cannot afford to live here.
The people moving here are mostly older — retired or those who can work from home. They are not the young which Kingsport so desperately needs to fill all those jobs. Sullivan County needs over 3,000 workers. They are certainly not coming for the school system.
The mayor of Kingsport calls this capitalism. I call it the great displacement. He also told me that Kingsport has more people dying than moving here. A mask mandate and everyone getting their vaccinations may help this, but new people moving in is not going to change this one bit.
Those moving is not as great as those moving out. And now according to Zumper National Rent Report, July rents dropped from earlier in the year nationally. Hopefully, this great displacement is over or at least slowing down. But it will not help people like me who are being forced to find housing elsewhere.
Lee Bown
Kingsport
