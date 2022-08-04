letterlogo

Do you know what happens when rent goes up over $200 like mine just did? People who were born and raised here have to move. The service workers and those of us like me who are on fixed incomes such as Social Security or disability do not have the money to afford this much increase. Even the police and teachers cannot afford to live here. The rent also goes up on commercial businesses, so small businesses close. They are already having issues finding workers because they cannot afford to live here.

The people moving here are mostly older — retired or those who can work from home. They are not the young which Kingsport so desperately needs to fill all those jobs. Sullivan County needs over 3,000 workers. They are certainly not coming for the school system.

