A paradox is a situation that despite sound reasoning, yields a conclusion that seems insane. Paradoxical is the epitome of East Tennessee. It has been 141 years since a Democrat has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 1st District. Duh!
East Tennessee’s median household income is about $48,000 per year, which is about $14,000 less than the national average. Tennessee ranks 42nd worst out of 50 states. Fourteen out of 15 states having the lowest household incomes in the nation are “red” states, and the Republican Party is their choice.
At the same time Republicans are actively trying to minimize federal assistance for them. They say such actions create a welfare state. They oppose Social Security, Social Security Disability, Medicare and Medicaid, Obamacare, expanded Medicaid, paid maternity leave, and other social programs. Social security and Medicare have been targeted since their inception and currently are being slowly defunded.
Conversely Republicans are having a love affair with the rich and corporate America. Examples are subsidies, loopholes, favorable legislation, deregulation, and a 40% tax reduction for corporations and the privileged in 2017. Is that not creating a welfare state for the rich?
The paradox is, why do East Tennesseans keep voting the same, and expecting better outcomes for themselves? Are they simply unknowing, unwilling, uninterested or just too stubborn or proud to accept the reality that they are being manipulated, misrepresented, neglected, walked on, and being taken for granted? How say thee?
Thom Bishop
Kingsport