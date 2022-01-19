When I began climate change studies in the early 1990s, the 2030 and 2050 benchmarks for results seemed distant. Now, eight years from 2030, we're told we must make significant changes by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees F. The clock is ticking!
We can do this! We must be more diligent than ever about curbing our impacts (at all levels) on Earth's complex systems.
Effective and innovative strategies and processes are being pursued and implemented by business and industry. Eastman was just recognized as one of America's 100 Most Just Companies, including its "aggressive sustainability goals" for 2030.
Individual and community efforts are equally important. David Hrivnak's book, "Driving to Net Zero," chronicles his use of electric vehicles, solar power, and the basic conservation measures he promotes. He's also active in installing solar panels in this area and frequently submits a column analyzing our energy economy. I'm encouraged by his and other examples of what's doable on a personal, local and regional level.
It's time to maximize conservation efforts in our lives. DIY assessments for home energy use are available at Energyright.com.
We must also insist that public buildings and agencies, houses of worship and workplaces also step up in a significant way.
The Green Interfaith Network (greeninterfaith.org) shares examples of significant savings area churches have achieved.
Please, let's all start by doing "just one more thing" to maintain a healthier and safer environment in 2022. Our collective future depends on it.
Carol Landis
Johnson City