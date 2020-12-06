As original organizers of the People Loving People Thanksgiving dinner in Rogersville, we would like to thank the wonderful people of Rogersville/Hawkins County and Upper East Tennessee for their continued support and dedication to our Thanksgiving dinner.
2020 presented a whole new set of problems and issues for everyone, including the PLP Thanksgiving dinner. However, with everyone’s continued support and help, it worked out just fine.
It is quite amazing, and admittedly heartwarming, to see the hundreds of volunteers who bake bread, bake desserts, plate desserts, deliver meals and do a plethora of other jobs to make this all successful. We prepared, packed and delivered/served over 2,500 meals this year.
To all of those who donated money to make this happen, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. To all of our sponsors — Christ Fellowship Church, Crossroads Assembly Church, Techniglass, Professional Personnel Services, Eastman Credit Union, Gary Weems Land Surveying, MBM Packaging Labs, Superior Septic, WRGS Radio and Hasson Street Christian Church — we could have not done it without your contributions.
We personally want to thank Jim Ramey and the Sullivan Baptist Association Disaster Relief Kitchen — this meal would not be possible without you. The same can be said about our lead chef, Russ Williamson. Thank you to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and his staff and their trusties who served endless hours to make things happen. The “Dressing Crew” who work through the early morning hours of Thanksgiving morning are coordinated by Whitney Pinkston, and we are forever thankful for them. We also want to thank Monte Emerson and Dennis Sheetz and a few of their friends for doing all the moving and hauling of our goods and equipment.
We give God all the glory for the success of this event, and our prayer is that He be glorified through it all! It is upon us to love and to serve His people, and that is what we did this past Thanksgiving Day!
Thanks to everyone who made it all possible, and we pray you will all be richly blessed by God the Father. Merry Christmas to each and every one! Our prayer is that all of us have a much better and Happy New Year 2021.
Mark DeWitte and Dr. Blaine Jones
People Loving People