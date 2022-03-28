On Jan. 25 I was awakened by the smoke detector at 1:15 a.m. Outside, flames were racing up the eave of the house from the back. I got dressed, got my dog and called 911.
A Red Cross representative was first on the scene, then first responders. After all was said and done, I lost everything from a lifetime. I want to thank all those who responded with clothes, gift cards, cash and basic needs. The Church Hill VFW, Church Hill Food City deli staff, American Red Cross, friends and neighbors. Also the firefighters who saved my photos hanging on the living room walls.
Leonard Moore
Church Hill