Two years ago, several retired First Baptist Kingsport men would monthly pass out over 200 paperback books to inmates at the Sullivan County Jail. The pandemic canceled our services.
We received book donations from churches, individuals, companies, secondhand book stores, etc. One of our main sources of paperbacks was the influence of Gail Preslar, head of the March "Book Fair." She managed to receive permission from three organizations, Friends of the Kingsport Library, First Book Club of Greater Kingsport and the Book Fair, to let us have free paperbacks for the Sullivan County Jail.
On April 7, Baptist men had 253 paperback books cleaned with Clorox delivered to the county jail. We thank Gail Preslar for giving us 30 minutes before closing the Book Fair to pick out all the free books we chose. Thanks also to all library volunteers that make it possible for our community to purchase good books of all varieties at a reasonable price.
Ray Willis
Kingsport