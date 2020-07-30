It would be an understatement to say I am puzzled by the numerous reports of long wait times for tests and results for COVID-19. After hearing of untested people who are carriers, but totally asymptomatic, I decided I didn't want to be one of those people. If I unknowingly had this virus, I wanted to know, feeling it was the only responsible thing to do.
On July 7, I called the Sullivan County Health Department. I was immediately given a specific appointment of 1:40 p.m., the next Tuesday, July 14. I left Colonial Heights at 1:08 p.m. that day, arrived in Blountville at 1:39 p.m., not a single soul in line, didn't even have to exit my car, and two nurses at my driver's window, instantly. The test took literally 3 seconds and I was back home at 2:02 p.m.
They called with my results in 48 hours, almost to the minute. Are people unaware of services at Sullivan County Health Department? My results were gratefully negative that day, by the way.
Bonnie R. Romanczuk
Colonial Heights