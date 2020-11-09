On Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. each year we remember and honor all the brave veterans, men and women of all wars, starting with the American Revolutionary War, “the founding of our country,” and those that are still serving today protecting the freedoms we have and the freedom of others. We thank all who have served in the U.S. military since our country’s founding.
Regardless of how one feels about policies that lead to war, let there be no doubt that veterans serve with honor. They serve to make life better for others. They preserve our freedom. Not all veterans have seen war, but a common bond that they share is an oath they took in which they expressed their willingness to die defending this nation. Most veterans will still honor that oath today if their country needs them.
War is never anything to celebrate, but peace is. The peace in all of these horrific wars was accomplished mainly by our veterans. The veterans from all wars that didn’t get to come home were either listed as KIA, POW or MIA. Even today we still have thousands of service men and women still missing that have not been accounted for.
As we gather this year for our Veterans Day program provided by Joseph Rogers VFW Post 9543, we need to be sure we give our veterans all the praise and honor we can for the unselfish sacrifice they have made for us and our country, to protect the freedom and rights that we have, that allow us to enjoy these rights each day without being afraid to do so.
Our community, and leaders of our community, should attend these programs, and all of our veterans that can should attend also. Please follow all the COVID-19 guidelines that are in effect at the time of our programs.
From one veteran to another veteran, thank you.
Dennis Elkins
Commander, American Legion Post 21