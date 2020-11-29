In this season of giving thanks, I want to thank President Trump for his outstanding leadership these past four years. Eight years of the Obama-Biden administration left America in a weakened condition: Medical supplies were depleted, leaving nothing with which to fight COVID-19. Our military was archaic, and we were energy dependent on countries that hate us. Our economy was at a low, and unemployment was at a high. President Obama was bowing to foreign leaders and apologizing for the greatest, most benevolent country in history.
Even with unbelievable opposition, President Trump, accepting no salary, set a very high bar for future presidents. He kept every promise he made. We have experienced the greatest economy in the history of our country. He brought our jobs back, reduced our taxes, rebuilt our military, took care of our veterans, and improved every aspect of minority lives.
He protected our borders and greatly reduced the influx of drugs and sex-trafficking into our country. He restored our place on the world stage and brokered peace in the Middle East. The rest of the world recognized his contributions and nominated him for three Nobel Prizes.
His Operation Warp Speed combined all of our resources to attack COVID-19 and broke all records for finding a vaccine. All of this was accomplished without the support of half of the U.S. Congress. So much more could have been accomplished if only our government had worked together as our Founding Fathers intended.
Thank you, President Trump, for loving the USA and giving it all you had to give on behalf of the average, hard-working American!
Dottie Slaughter
Kingsport