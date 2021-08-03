I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the partners, groups and community leaders that came together to make the Juneteenth Celebration in Riverview and the Rhythm in Riverview celebrations such successful events this year.
Thank you to the planning committee and each organization that came together so that our community could come together after such an uncertain year of sickness and lockdown. It was such a joy working with everyone united in one purpose, uniting our community.
I won't try to name each individual organization, group or person involved for fear of leaving someone out, but please accept this as my personal thanks for accepting my invitation to partner and help our celebrations turn out so successful.
I extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the smallest and the largest bit of participation. I look forward to next years' celebrations and many more to come.
My final thanks is extended to the community of Kingsport and all who attend for your continued participation and support. It would not be possible for these events to be successful without your support and patronage.
Thank you so much.
Johnnie Mae Swagerty
Executive director South Central Kingsport Community
Director New Vision Youth