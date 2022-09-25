I was extremely pleased to read that the majority of the Kingsport BMA would like to use remaining Recovery Act funds for renovations at the Kingsport Public Library.
Public libraries have always sought to be the hub of any town — small or large — by providing free services to all. As libraries have changed — particularly in the digital age — their services have expanded dramatically, and our library is no exception. Libraries are not just books anymore, and the staff of our library has done an outstanding job of diversifying library services.
The library's electronic resources are vast — e-books, audiobooks and access to the Tennessee Electronic Library, to name a few. The library provides activities for all ages — from the ever-popular storytime to classes on digital literacy for seniors and programs for teens.
There are computers available for public use, hot spots for checkout, assistance for jobseekers, e-readers provided to local after-school programs, book groups, assistance with genealogy research, and much more.
However, the physical space of the almost 100-year-old building is its biggest limitation. With the proposed funds, the beautiful historic exterior can be preserved while the interior can be modernized to provide appropriate space for more exciting innovations to enhance literacy for generations to come.